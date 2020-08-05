AMP’s Alex Wade resigns, to leave immediately

By Mike Taylor

6 August 2020

INDUSTRY NEWS

AMP Australia chief executive, Alex Wade has resigned and is stepping down from his role immediately. 

AMP confirmed his resignation stating that the company had accepted his resignation and that he would be leaving the business immediately. 

It said that the CEO of New Zealand Wealth Management, Blair Vernon had been appointed acting CEO of AMP Australia while a process was conducted to find a permanent replacement for Wade. 

Related News:

Commenting on the change, AMP chief executive, Francesco De Ferrari said the company had a strong team and had been transforming the business. 

“I’m pleased we are able to call on an experienced executive in Blair Vernon to lead this team and continue to drive our strategy forward.” 




Read more about:
amp
AMP Australia
alex wade
resignation
Blair Vernon
francesco de ferrari

Recommended for you

Warakirri AM appoints BDM

Read more

BNY Mellon IM CEO to retire

Read more

Lonsec expands research team

Read more

Dransfield to depart Suncorp as firm restructures

Read more

Author

Comments

Comments

Submitted by Gavin C on Thu, 2020-08-06 09:26

Alex is a top level executive and leader. I wonder why he suddenly resigned?

Submitted by The Ultimate Bu... on Thu, 2020-08-06 09:27

Has sobered up off the Kool aid?

Add new comment