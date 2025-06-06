 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Advisers seek bonds and alts amid equity bearishness
 

Advisers seek bonds and alts amid equity bearishness

equities/fixed-income/financial-advice/bear-market/US-equities/defensive/

6 June 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Over 20 per cent of advisers plan to increase their allocations to private equity and credit in the next six months as they grow bearish on US and Australian equities. 

Research of 174 Australian financial advisers by Fidante has found advisers are seeking alternate sources of alpha to drive returns in 2025. 

Some 22 per cent want to increase allocations to private equity and 21 per cent want to increase allocations to private credit. Infrastructure allocations are set to increase for 29 per cent of advisers. 

Related News:

The proportion looking to decrease their infrastructure allocation sits at just 5 per cent, but for private credit, it sits at 19 per cent which is almost in line with the 21 per cent who are looking to increase it, indicating divided views on the asset class. 

Evan Reedman, general manager of Fidante Affiliates, said: “Advisers have been quick to look further afield for pockets of opportunities – such as emerging markets, small caps and private markets – that can provide both diversification and alpha to a client’s portfolio.”

View all

However, advisers indicated an overall bearishness in their asset allocation, with the largest increase to portfolio allocations being made in fixed income, where 32 per cent are looking to increase exposure, followed by cash at 29 per cent. 

This is echoed by the belief of 29 per cent of advisers who said markets have “further to fall” in the next six months, and 26 per cent who believe it will stay the same. 

This bearishness extends to Australian and US equities, with 44 per cent bearish on US equities and 39 per cent bearish on Australian ones. Their primary concern regarding global equities is the impact of US President Donald Trump’s economic policies and tariffs, cited by 50 per cent of advisers, followed by global geopolitical uncertainty. 

On the other hand, the volume concerned about a global economic slowdown has fallen from 23 per cent last year to just 12 per cent. 

Reedman said: “Markets have since rebounded and the instinct to remain disciplined has proven correct. It reinforces the value of financial advice in helping investors navigate market uncertainty and to ensure their portfolios are protected across market cycles.”

Last month, Bank of America’s global fund manager survey found investors were reducing their overweight positions in US stocks, cutting their US equity allocation to a net 38 per cent underweight, the lowest level in two years.
 

Read more about:
equities
fixed income
financial advice
bear market
US equities
defensive

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
ASIC cancels AFSL and permanently bans its responsible manager

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of an advice firm associated with Shield and First Guardian collapses, and permanently banned its responsible manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Back-to-back adviser losses reported in June

In the run-up to heavy losses expected at the end of the financial year, June has already reported consecutive weeks of adviser losses.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Former NSW adviser banned over cryptocurrency scam investment

ASIC has banned a former NSW adviser from providing advice for 10 years for investing at least $14.8 million into a cryptocurrency-based scam.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC cracks down on finfluencers over unauthorised financial advice

ASIC has sent warning notices to social media finfluencers who it suspects are providing unlicensed financial advice to Australians as part of a global crackdown by international regulators.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 months 1 week ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
4 months 2 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
6 months 2 weeks ago
Big 4 bank bids farewell to financial advice industry

Commonwealth Bank has formally dropped to zero advisers following LGT Crestone’s acquisition of its advice arm – some six years on from the Hayne royal commission. ...

1 week 1 day ago
No action from ASIC on fee consents, for now

ASIC has issued a warning to financial advisers to ensure they are complying with client consent requirements when entering into ongoing fee arrangements....

1 week ago
‘Competency failures’ lead to Sydney AFSL cancellation

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of a Sydney-based advice firm, describing how it demonstrated “competency failures” in its activities. ...

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
94.67 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
53.24 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
43.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
36.22 3 y p.a(%)
5
GAM LSA Private Shares AU I
35.87 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA