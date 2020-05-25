79% pass first remote FASEA exam

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has released the results for the April 2020 exam, the first done remotely, with 79% of candidates passing.
It was another decline in the passing rate, with the previous exam in February seeing a pass rate of 82%, and a total of 86% of advisers had passed the exam over the five sittings.
Held on 2-7 April, only 470 advisers sat the exam, compared to 2,231 who sat the February exam.
7,958 advisers had sat the exam to date, which represented 35% of advisers of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register.
Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “FASEA is pleased to present the outcomes of the fifth exam and congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act during the current extraordinary circumstances”.
Registrations for the June exam, which would only be held remotely on 11-16 June, had been extended until 29 May with over 2,000 advisers registered.
Registrations were still open for the August exam, which may be offered in physical locations depending on COVID-19 restrictions, as well as remote proctoring.
Over 1,200 advisers had registered so far and limitations may apply in exam centres due to social distancing requirements.
The October exam would be held on 8-13 October, with registrations opened on 6 July and November exams would be held on 5-10 November, with registration dates to be advised.
Comments
Seems like the pass rate is steadily declining. Jun-90%, Sep-88%, Dec-86%, Feb-82%, Apr-79%.
In theory the pass rate should be increasing, as people have had longer to prepare, more information has been provided, and some will be resitting. This is a concerning trend.
hi, more and more accountants are sitting the exam progressively hence the continuing increase in fail rates.
over 20,000 practicing accountants from IPA, CPA, and CA ANZ do not have a degree and were grandfathered.
Very interesting trend. I'm surprised how such a secretive exam is even allowed. Those that pass and fail have no idea how much by. The industry needs to wake up and put a stop to this nonsense exam.
Casual observation of the numbers and % of advisers who have passed vs those who have not passed combined with those who have not yet written; draws one to conclude that either an enormous number will write and pass soon, or an enormous number will exit, or they will need to pass the legislation to extend the exam deadline for 12 months. (Apologies for the long sentence.) Particularly alarming given that it takes so long to get the results that you might not get another sitting pre-December, and they give you zero feedback with your results, so its a guessing game as to where you really failed and where you did well. Just a casual observation.....
Still three sittings to go this year - June, August and October.
We will know a lot more as to what is happening in the Industry in the second half of this year once more than half of the total number on the FAR have sat the exam.
Until then everyone is just guessing.
What this data actuialy says is that 21 % of existing financial advisers can't pass an exam on practical compliance, ethics and the law on their current business activities. Says to me that 1/5 advisers are cowboys. Would you want your doctor failing an exam on current medical standards ?
