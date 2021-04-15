Why spend $33k when you can go to the pub?

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Outsider chuckled when he read that Australian Securities and Investments Commission executives paid $33,000 to a team-building consultancy.

It reminded Outsider of a time when he worked at an organisation bent on team-building and the managing director insisted the entire management team participate in mountain bike riding as it was his new hobby.

Outsider need not go too deeply into the specifics of what happened during the activity but you, dear reader, are correct in guessing that Outsider politely declined participation but watched on as there were two trips to the ER, stitches made, muscles torn, and egos crushed.

When, Outsider wonders, did team building suddenly need to cost $33,000 and trips to the hospital?

Outsider firmly believes that the good ol’ days of a trip to the pub will suffice and that any injuries that may be result from said trip are the sole responsibility of the drinker and usually a sign of a good night and a way to truly bond with colleagues.

What is more, what happens at the pub stays at the pub.

Outsider will drink to that.