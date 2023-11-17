POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Companies
  3. Westpac
image
1 min read
17 November 2023

Women in Finance Podcast: The power of having strong female role models

Following the Women in Finance Summit and Awards 2023, we’re catching up with some of the leading women in the…
Read more

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Hedware

Why should this industry not pay for the regulation of its members? That's what being a professional body is all about. ...

ASIC adviser levy reduced by almost $8m
1 day 3 hours ago
YehRight

Seems to be or is?...

ASIC adviser levy reduced by almost $8m
1 day 8 hours ago

No-one is arguing that Hedware. The police are funded by the entire community to chase the very low percentage of citiz...

ASIC adviser levy reduced by almost $8m
1 day 10 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

4 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

4 months ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

4 months 2 weeks ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2023 MOMENTUMMEDIA