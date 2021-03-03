YFYS does not address retail super funds’ underperformance

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Government’s proposed Your Future Your Super (YFYS) legislation stops short of addressing the underperformance across the superannuation sector, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) believes.

AIST pointed to data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released this week that found over the five years to December 2020, profit-to-member super funds, on average, outperformed retail funds by 23%.

AIST chief executive, Eva Scheerlinck, said this concentrated retail fund underperformance needed to be urgently addressed by the government and regulator.

She said the YFYS legislation stopped short of this as it only prescribed the annual performance test to default MySuper products, which on average tended to perform better.

“A one or two percentage differential in annual investment returns has a huge impact on the financial outcome for members in retirement,” Scheerlinck said.

“It should be legislated that every super product is subject to annual performance testing. Any exclusion simply lets underperforming funds escape scrutiny and eats away at member returns.”