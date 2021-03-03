YFYS does not address retail super funds’ underperformance

The Government’s proposed Your Future Your Super (YFYS) legislation stops short of addressing the underperformance across the superannuation sector, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) believes.
AIST pointed to data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released this week that found over the five years to December 2020, profit-to-member super funds, on average, outperformed retail funds by 23%.
AIST chief executive, Eva Scheerlinck, said this concentrated retail fund underperformance needed to be urgently addressed by the government and regulator.
She said the YFYS legislation stopped short of this as it only prescribed the annual performance test to default MySuper products, which on average tended to perform better.
“A one or two percentage differential in annual investment returns has a huge impact on the financial outcome for members in retirement,” Scheerlinck said.
“It should be legislated that every super product is subject to annual performance testing. Any exclusion simply lets underperforming funds escape scrutiny and eats away at member returns.”
Comments
AIST is simply a strident mouthpiece for the self interests of the deceitful and staggeringly blatantly corrupt and greedy union and industry funds.
Instances like Aust Super having an 'independent' valuation of a Mexican toll road inflated to over three times what it is valued at on the actual Mexican stock exchange is one example of how their 'performance' figures are fraudulent and should carry no weight.
Add new comment