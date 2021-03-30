VanEck funds added to AustralianSuper

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AustralianSuper has added three VanEck exchange traded funds (ETFs) to its Member Direct platform, making them available to 2.2 million members.

VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity, VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity and VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality were the three funds chosen by the super fund.

Civil proceedings against Statewide Super on false or misleading charges

Both of the sustainable funds had been classed by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) certification programme as ‘responsible investments’

Arian Neiron, chief executive and managing director of VanEck, said: “Both superannuation and retail investors want to invest in products which have a positive impact and are socially responsible.

“Both [sustainable] products have enjoyed robust inflows as investors globally move towards value-based investing. Climate change, various social awakenings driving systemic changes and the COVID-19 pandemic have focused investors’ minds on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and more companies are being challenged for substandard behaviour and poor management of ESG factors.”

The three ETFs joined VanEck Vectors Australian Equal Weight and VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) on the platform.

Last week, ETF Securities Physical Gold ETF was added to the AustralianSuper platform.