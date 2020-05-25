Super members believe de-risk misconception

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

There is a misconception that superannuation funds automatically de-risk to protect members from potential losses during a downturn and funds need to enable members to adopt more individual, goals-based strategies, according to Russell Investments.

A Russell Investments survey found two-thirds of super members believed this misconception and another 37% believed their fund already managed their investments based on their own personal circumstances even if they did not actively choose how their super was invested within their fund.

The research also found that only one-in-five people correctly identified asset allocation as one of the most important determinants in achieving adequate super savings for retirement – showing a lack of connection between how super is invested and retirement outcomes.

Russell Investments in Australia managing director, Jodie Hampshire, said enabling members to adopt more individual, goals-based investment strategies was an emerging path for global retirement plans to help members better manage their investment choices through inevitable market cycles.

“For working Australians, asset allocation is one of the strongest factors driving retirement income adequacy,” she said.

“Therefore, having the right asset allocation at the right time is critical – members who don’t take on enough risk when they are able to could see their super balances stagnate while overly aggressive asset allocation at the wrong time can jeopardise a lifetime of savings.”

She noted that asset allocation was often overlooked in industry discussions around retirement income adequacy compared to other considerations such as fees, which had a smaller influence on retirement outcomes.

“Our research shows choosing investments within super remains a minefield for many working Australians, leading to misinformed choices, or no choice at all. This is particularly the case in times of severe market uncertainty where strong emotions and behavioural biases have a heavy hand in decision-making,” she said.

The survey also found that: