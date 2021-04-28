REST announces insourcing of general advice services

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Major retail industry superannuation REST has announced it will insource its general advice services.

The fund announced the insourcing today stating that the move would help the fund connect with members more effectively.

The fund said it was it was currently recruiting regional managers to lead the relationship management of large employers with a new team formed within REST’s advice and education team to provide phone-based general advice services to members.

The fund’s announcement said the team would support members according to their needs, whether it was providing them with information, directing them to online tools or booking them in for a session with the fund’s personal advice team.

General advice needs have conventionally been handled by super fund administrators.