Raiz Invest targets SMSFs

Raiz Invest is targeting the self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) sector by allowing SMSFs to invest in its investment products on the Raiz Invest Platform.

Raiz said this was part of its strategy to accelerate its growth in funds under management.

The firm’s Australian chief executive and group chief operating officer, Brendan Malone, said: “We have established the process to allow SMSFs to invest in any of our investment products on the Raiz Invest Platform, confident of their appeal because of the wide choice offered and the very competitive platform fee that includes all brokerage for unlimited trades, no switching fees and automatic rebalancing.

“To date only individuals could invest with Raiz – it has more than 400,000 active customers – but by making our platform available to SMSFs we are tapping into a very dynamic part of the financial services market.”