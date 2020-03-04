QSuper and Sunsuper enter merger due diligence

4 March 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

QSuper and Sunsuper have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a period of exclusive due diligence ahead of a merger.

The two funds announced the agreement today stating that it had been reached following a period of high level discussions and an assessment of both businesses which found “there are sufficient potential benefits to members to proceed with due diligence”.

The statement said any potential combination would be subject to the trustees of each fund determining the agreed structure is in the best interests of members and the appropriate regulatory approvals and passage of enabling legislation.

The two funds signalled their merger intentions late last year.




Read more about:
QSuper
Sunsuper
merger
due diligence

