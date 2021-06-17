Median balanced super fund up 1.1% in May

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The median balanced superannuation fund rose 1.1% in May as investor confidence remained high despite vaccinations lag and snap lockdowns in the country, according to SuperRatings.

The research house’s latest data found the median growth option rose 1.3%, and the median stable option rose an estimated 0.6%.

It also found over the 2020-21 financial year-to-date, the median balanced option returned 15.8%, to position funds to end the financial year on a high.

The median balanced pension option returned 1.3% during the month of May and 17.1% over the financial year-to-date. The median pension growth option returned 1.4% during the month, and the median capital stable option gained an estimated 0.6%.

SuperRatings executive director, Kirby Rappell, said: “As we reflect on the financial year to date, May is the eleventh month in a row we have seen a positive result for the median balanced fund and we are on track to see a double-digit return for the year ending 30 June, 2021.

“While strong performance this year is pleasing, market volatility prevails and we are erring on the side of caution in terms of the future outlook, with equity markets likely to provide investors with a bumpy ride. Further with rates remaining at record lows, more defensive assets such as cash and bonds have delivered meagre returns, which is impacting retirees’ incomes.”

