Equip and Catholic Super finish FY in the positive

Equip and Catholic Super’s joint trustee flagship balanced options have developed positive returns to members despite COVID-19 market volatility pushing most superannuation funds into negative territory.

In an announcement, the funds said Equip’s Balanced Growth option returned 1.7% over the financial year, and Catholic Super’s Balanced option returned 0.52%. Both funds’ returns were above 8%.

The funds’ chief investment officer, Anna Shelley, said the funds used many small, conservative actions to protect and add to its members’ retirement savings.

“Equip and Catholic Super’s investment team is closely watching the markets and resetting strategies as conditions change during the pandemic, positioning members’ retirement savings for long-term growth as markets and economies reset and recover for life after the crisis,” she said.

“Our long-term results show that investments require time in the market. The key is consistently strong results over many years.”




