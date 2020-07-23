Early super access extended to 31 December

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg has confirmed that the Government’s hardship early access superannuation scheme will be extended until 31 December.

Access to the scheme had originally been intended to end on 24 September.

In his economic announcement today, he said the Government was extending the application period for the measure from 24 September, 2020, to 31 December, 2020, to increase the scope for individuals who may still be financially impacted by COVID 19 to access early release in the coming months.

“Eligible Australian and New Zealand citizens and permanent residents were able to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation before 1 July, 2020. They can access a further $10,000 until 31 December, 2020,” the Government announcement said.