Early super access extended to 31 December

The Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg has confirmed that the Government’s hardship early access superannuation scheme will be extended until 31 December.
Access to the scheme had originally been intended to end on 24 September.
In his economic announcement today, he said the Government was extending the application period for the measure from 24 September, 2020, to 31 December, 2020, to increase the scope for individuals who may still be financially impacted by COVID 19 to access early release in the coming months.
“Eligible Australian and New Zealand citizens and permanent residents were able to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation before 1 July, 2020. They can access a further $10,000 until 31 December, 2020,” the Government announcement said.
Comments
I have recently heard about a 30 year old withdrawing $20,000 and he intends to splurge the 'windfall' on escorts and strippers. True story.
He will probably blow the rest.
Same as all the "true stories" about withdrawals being spent on gambling and booze?
The union fund PR people know that if you repeat any lie about superannuation often enough, lazy journalists will repeat it and gullible consumers will believe it. Just look at how many people actually believe the "industry funds outperform retail funds" lie.
Good on him. Most escorts and strippers don't qualify for JobKeeper or JobSeeker so at least he is doing "his bit"... boom tch
