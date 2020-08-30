CSC partners with SuperFriend

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has partnered with mental health organisation SuperFriend to help improve and protect the mental health of its Government and Australian Defence Force members.

SuperFriend would support employers and customers of CSC’s super funds, in a partnership with CSC’s group insurer AIA Australia.

CSC chief executive, Damian Hill, said as well as being financially secure, the super fund wanted its members to retire healthy and happy.

"SuperFriend's training and resources help reduce the stigma associated with mental health, equipping people with important skills to thrive at work,” he said.

“Our partnership also supports their nation-wide research into factors that improve and protect worker mental health, and advocacy for inclusive and fair treatment for people with mental health challenges."

Also commenting, SuperFriend chief executive, Margo Lydon, said the organisation’s research found that public administration workers experienced higher levels of stress, work-related insomnia, bullying and mental health-related stigma compared to workers in other industries.

“We're absolutely thrilled that CSC has committed to improving outcomes for these workers and their families,” Lydon said.