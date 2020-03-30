ATO alone wholly responsible for identifying super early release applicants

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Federal Government has confirmed that the Australian Taxation Office will be wholly responsible for identifying and verifying hardship early release superannuation candidates, with no involvement on the part of AUSTRAC.

The confirmation has been delivered by the Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume who has outlined an early release procedure in which the ATO will be the ultimate arbiter.

She said that AUSTRAC had confirmed that superannuation funds could rely on the ATO’s customer verification and that members would not even need to contact their superannuation funds at any time in the process.

Addressing a conference, Hume said that as far as administration goes, it will be as simple as possible, using existing mechanisms: