ATO alone wholly responsible for identifying super early release applicants

The Federal Government has confirmed that the Australian Taxation Office will be wholly responsible for identifying and verifying hardship early release superannuation candidates, with no involvement on the part of AUSTRAC.
The confirmation has been delivered by the Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume who has outlined an early release procedure in which the ATO will be the ultimate arbiter.
She said that AUSTRAC had confirmed that superannuation funds could rely on the ATO’s customer verification and that members would not even need to contact their superannuation funds at any time in the process.
Addressing a conference, Hume said that as far as administration goes, it will be as simple as possible, using existing mechanisms:
- Applications are to the ATO via MyGov website;
- The ATO will verify the applicant, assess the application, record the bank account details, and make a decision;
- The ATO will then direct the nominated fund to release the requested amount to the bank account specified by the member;
- AUSTRAC has confirmed that superfunds can rely on the ATO’s customer verification; and
- The member does not need to contact the super fund AT ALL in the process.
Comments
This is fine if the member's account has $10,000 in the cash account. If not, and the drawdown is there is no choice but a proportional across the investments, then no need for advice. But what happens when the superfund member contacts their adviser and asks for advice on which funds/securities to sell down (in a down market) to free up cash to then make a withdrawal. It would be a really bad look for an adviser to charge their client to provide them with advice but unless advisers do this pro bono, what's the solution? Consider that the people wanting access to their super have recently lost their job or been reduced to 80% or less of their hours and are doing this to save their house or afford food and bills while we get through the CV madness.
Having ATO handle withdrawal requests prevents the union funds from their usual "delay and frustrate" shenanigans. Smart move from Hume. As an ex union fund employee she's wise to their tricks.
