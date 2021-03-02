ASIC moves against REST on false and misleading charges

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has initiated action against industry superannuation fund, REST for false and misleading representations.

The regulator has announced the commencement of civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd (REST) for false or misleading representations made about the ability of its members to transfer their superannuation out of the Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (the fund).

ASIC is alleging that, from at least 2 March 2015 to 2 May 2018, REST made representations that discouraged, and in many cases delayed or prevented, members from transferring some or all of their funds to another superannuation fund.

It said in a statement that ASIC’s case is that these members were denied their lawful rights to superannuation portability and choice of superannuation fund, causing members to suffer financial loss. ASIC further alleges that this conduct resulted in REST retaining a higher level of funds under management than would have otherwise occurred.

Specifically, ASIC alleges REST made representations to members who made, or were considering making, full balance transfers to another fund that: