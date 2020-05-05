Director banned for seven years by ASIC

A former director at Olive Financial Markets, Scott John Morrison, has been banned by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for seven years for failing to act in the best interest of clients.

Morrison, of NSW, was the firm’s sole director between 20 February, 2013 to 13 November, 2019 and ASIC found that he had failed to act in the best interest of clients, was not competent to provide financial product advice, was likely to contravene financial services law and was involved in contraventions by Olive where it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading statements.

The regulator also cancelled Olive’s Australian financial services licence (AFSL) as it had not complied with licensee obligations and was likely to contravene them in the future.

Between the period covered, 2013-2018, Olive operated two Gold Coast-based businesses which were a managed discretionary account service and a superannuation rollover business.

The MDA service traded in contracts for difference (CFDs) over equities, commodities, indices and foreign exchange while the superannuation rollover business involved clients being cold-called and advised to roll over their superannuation from their existing fund to be managed by Olive on either the Hub24 or Netwealth Investments platform.

ASIC found Olive had: