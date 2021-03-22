ASIC delivers another relatively clean sheet on intra-fund advice

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has again delivered superannuation funds a generally clean bill of health with respect to how they have been using intra-fund advice, even with respect to early release superannuation (ERS).
The regulator’s comparatively clean bill of health was delivered as part of its report on how superannuation funds supported members during COVID-19 in circumstances where it had reviewed intra-fund advice on early release and on insurance.
It said the ERS surveillance covered 27 trustees, and included 11 trustees that indicated they intended to rely on ASIC’s temporary no-action position on intra-fund advice related to the ERS, which was issued on 14 April 2020.
“The surveillance found that actual instances of advice provided under the no-action position were very limited. We did not identify any evidence of trustees inappropriately using intra-fund advice to discourage members from applying for the ERS,” ASIC said in the report.
It said that as part of checking the support trustees provided to members in relation to insurance issues, ASIC requested samples of insurance related intra-fund advice.
“Of the 18 files collected, eight were assessed as complying with the best interests’ duty and related obligations. The remaining files were assessed as non-compliant because of issues with procedures and record keeping. We did not identify any serious consumer detriment and the compliance rate was similar to the compliance rate identified in ASIC’s December 2019 Report 639 Financial advice by superannuation funds.”
Corrupt ASIC will never find anything wrong with Industry Super.
It’s perfect Regulatory Capture Corruption.
We can all see this is heading for an expansion of Intra Fund Advice to full Advice, zero real compliance.
Whilst killing Real Advisers with ever increasing BS REGS, Red Tape costs and hate.
Did this review exclude retail super funds? It's not clear. If not then it is a good result for both retail and industry super trustees.
18 files are checked? If they are only checking 18 file why is the ASIC levy going up so much. A work experience kid could do that work in a week. Not to mention 55% of files fail BID yet it is a clean bill of health? Where is the 10 year look back on intrafund advice? It must be nice to know you can whatever you want and ASIC will turn a blind eye. The bias and incompetency of ASIC is unbelievable.
Of course they found nothing. Genuine intra fund advice is personal advice which requires a licensed adviser and SoA. That's what ASIC investigated.
But most superannuation fund advice is given by unlicensed call centre staff without any documentation. There are no "files" for ASIC to check. They need to be checking full call centre recordings, not selective sanitised "files".
18 Files !! Wow, my dealer is looking at 150 of my files and I'm a small business! wtf.
This is an embarrassing and shameful effort by ASIC. Compare the pair :
A. Real financial planners, who give advice which is highly rated by consumers (on par with the most trusted professions) and whose clients sign off on the adviser remuneration:
-> More than 200 files checked in a biased review which targeted advisers with high volumes (ie. those thought to be engaging in churning). A 37% failure rate results in substantial changes across the board, cutting adviser income, an unprecedented ramp-up in red-tape, livelihoods destroyed and a mass exodus of financial planning.
B. Industry funds, with links to unions and the ALP, whose advisers are totally conflicted, paid employees of a product provider, who take fees without permission from consumers who don't engage with their services and who receive special dispensation from the red-tape crippling real financial planners:
-> 16 files reviewed. A 56% failure rate results in.... a tick of approval from the regulator!
Unbelievable. We need a Royal Commission into ASIC. There is something seriously wrong with this organisation.
Well said.
ASIC is corrupt, broken and needs to be fisted, oops sorry I mean fixed.
It really is beyond astounding. ASIC is now a 'nothing entity', for some reason hell bent on sending financial planners broke for trying their best to look after clients. Its main purpose seems to be to make our lives difficult with regulation and ignore everything else in the world. What really is the point of ASIC's existence now? Shut it down and start again, with one regulator for products and one for advice.
Exactly. ASIC has failed in its intended role of protecting consumers. ASIC's bias and incompetence is ultimately pushing more consumers towards dodgy unregulated advice.
The government should view the Shipton/Crennan situation as the final straw for ASIC and start over. The new regulatory body should be funded by taxpayers, to remove the financial incentive ASIC currently has to focus on the licensed providers who fund it, while ignoring the unlicensed providers who cause the most consumer harm.
Just paving the way for the expansion of intrafund advice as the only measure to address the spiralling cost of advice to the public.... We all know how this plays out.
Also, did ASIC ever consider the insurance clients lose when they are tricked into joining an Industry Fund? The call centre sales staff at the Industry Funds say "there are no exclusions on the insurances you get when you join". Whilst this technically isnt a lie, the clients arent told that at claim time anything which can be linked to a pre existing condition is excluded.
Its a shame that the client only finds this out at claim time and they have signed away all their rights when they accepted the Industry Fund contract. If an adviser did this we would be sued, lose our house, our business and our license.
