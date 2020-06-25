William Buck appoints rising star as director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Accounting and advisory firm William Buck has promoted Andrew Barlow as a director in its wealth advisory business.

Barlow currently worked as a principal in the firm in South Australia, having initially joined the firm in 2013 as a senior paraplanner. He was also a member of the firm’s investment committee.

William Buck SA managing director, Jamie McKeough, noted Barlow’s rapid rise was due to his empathy and enthusiasm.

“As well as having strong technical skills, his total dedication to achieving great results for our clients never wavers. Andrew has clearly demonstrated the skills, attributes, values, genuine empathy and enthusiasm to be a leader within our firm and one of the youngest directors in our history,” McKeough said.

“It’s a rapid but thoroughly deserving rise and in line with our mantra of identifying and rewarding ambitious and talented people based on performance and attitude, regardless of age.”