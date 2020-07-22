Westpac appoints insto CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Westpac has appointed Anthony Miller as chief executive of Westpac Institutional Bank.

Miller had over 20 years’ experience in corporate and institutional banking, and joined from Deutsche bank in Sydney where he was chief executive, Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, he was also at Goldman Sachs based in Hong Kong and a partner in the Financing Group for Asia Pacific.

Peter King, Westpac chief executive, said Miller had an extensive global experience in institutional banking and would also bring a broader risk management experience to the team.

“He has been in client facing roles for the past 20 years and has deep banking and financial markets experience, which will be invaluable as we work to further strengthen our relationships with our corporate and institutional clients,” King said.