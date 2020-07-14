Westpac appoints CFO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Westpac has appointed former ANZ chief financial officer (CFO), wealth, Michael Rowland as CFO.

Rowland joined from KPMG, where he was a partner in management consulting, specialising in financial services, and had also previously worked for ING Australia.

He worked at ANZ from 1999 to 2013 where he held various CFO roles including in the institutional banking and personal financial services departments.

Gary Thursby, who had been acting CFO since December 2019, would continue in the role until Rowland joined later in the year.

Peter King, Westpac chief executive, said Rowland brought deep experience across the financial services industry.

“Michael’s experience is broad across both CFO and business leadership roles,” King said.

“His most recent experience in consulting as a senior partner at KPMG also brings valuable external perspectives.

“In particular, Michael’s expertise in business restructuring, delivering sustainable productivity and revenue programs and in disciplined financial management will be an important contributor to making Westpac a simpler and stronger bank.”