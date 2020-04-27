WealthO2 aides advisers with online meeting tool

WealthO2 has launched a tool to help advisers and clients organise face-to-face calls to meet them with their financial planning needs.

In light of the changes to work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which had seen many working from home or unable to attend a meeting in person, the firm said it launched the tool to help advisers with digital appointments.

Advisers would be able to set up a meeting with clients, via the client portal, which could be integrated with services such as Zoom, Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Call recording and screen sharing would also help the adviser provide resulting compliance records of the file note and history.

Shannon Bernasconi, WealthO2 managing director, said: “It is clear that advisers will be using online face-to-face calls for their client meetings now and for the foreseeable future, and we have moved quickly to implement the functionality to facilitate this directly from the WealthO2 portal.

“Quite simply, a client logged into their portal can schedule a meeting directly into their adviser’s calendar. It connects the clients with the advisers’ digital calendars to more easily facilitate the online face-to-face meetings.”

She said the pandemic had focused advisers’ minds and some had indicated they would continue offering online meetings post-COVID-19. They would also be less encouraged to work with companies or platforms who had struggled to adapt to the new environment.

“It is seen as a change in business practice that will lead to better outcomes for clients and for advisers,” Bernasconi said.

“If the technology of the platform provider did not assist the adviser in this ease of portfolio management in such volatile market times, it will ultimately be the clients who have suffered as a result of the implementation drag.”