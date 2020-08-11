US equity firm hires former ANZ head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

US-based global equities firm Wasatch Global Investors has appointed former ANZ private banking and advice head of research and governance, Amelia Kennedy, to a newly-created role to lead distribution in the Asia-Pacific.

Eric Bergeson, Wasatch president, said Kennedy’s experience and knowledge of the Australian market for investment services would be crucial for Wasatch’s growth in the region.

“She will build on Wasatch’s successful platform in Australia, which has been due to the immense efforts of our longstanding distribution partner, Terrain Placement Services,” Bergeson said.

Wasatch had increased its global client based in recent years and had $788 million in assets under management of Australian clients.

The firm originated around small-cap investing but had grown to include high-conviction and emerging market strategies as well.