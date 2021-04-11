T. Rowe makes APAC leadership hire

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

T. Rowe Price has appointed Mike Weigand to the newly-created role of Asia Pacific (APAC) regional operating officer.

Weigand brought nearly two decades of global management experience and was previously T. Rowe Price Group’s head of internal audit based at the firm’s headquarters in Baltimore, US, a role that he held since joining the firm in 2018.

Based in Hong Kong from 3 May, he would be responsible for client account services, investment operations, enterprise risk, finance, enterprise change, tax, human resources, legal and compliance, procurement, technology, and real estate and workplace services.

He would continue to report to Baltimore-based Céline Dufétel, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, who was also a member of T. Rowe Price’s Management Committee.

“Filling this leadership position is an important step for the firm as we further grow in size and complexity in APAC,” Dufétel said.

“This reflects our continued efforts to drive local empowerment and decision making, and strong functional support in the region.

“Mike brings a solid risk and controls background to the role, as well as his experiences leading our firmwide response to the pandemic.

“With Mike’s leadership and vision, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our regional operations, enabling robust cross-functional collaboration and timely decision-making in support of our clients across a complex and dynamic region.”

Nick Trueman, APAC head of distribution, said the firm was committed to building a sustainable business in the region.

“On the back of accelerated growth in recent years, we have continued to add resources to our middle- and back-office and supporting functions,” Trueman said.

“We are excited to have Mike in the region to lead the next phase of growth of our operations, providing our clients with stronger local support.”