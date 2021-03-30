Synchron appoints QLD state manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Synchron has appointed Ben Donohue as state manager for Queensland, effective from 6 April, 2021.

Donohue began working in financial services in 2005, and was most recently a business development manager with Challenger Limited in Brisbane.

His career in financial services began with ING and he then spent over 12 years in business development roles with Asteron Life before joining Challenger. Donohue had experience in retail life insurance, retirement income and aged care.



"Domiciled from Cairns to the Gold Coast, Synchron's Queensland advisers are delivering outstanding client outcomes, ranging from child cover to aged care,” Donohue said.

“I'm very pleased that I will be helping them to further build and develop their practices, and make the most of the many opportunities available in the current environment."