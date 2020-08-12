Synchron appoints new head of compliance

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Synchron has appointed Hanna Abdullah as head of compliance – policy and regulation, relocating to Melbourne when COVID-19 provisions permit.

Abdullah's appointment followed the resignation of Synchron general manager for legal, risk and compliance, Michael Jones, effective 14 August 2020.

She would work alongside Alison Massey who was promoted to the role of head of compliance – advice assurance in February 2020.

Abdullah was a governance risk and compliance specialist with over 20 years' financial service experience.

She was most recently head of compliance and chief risk officer at Sentry Group for the past 10 years.

Stefanie Georgiades had also been promoted to team leader - regulatory compliance, reporting to Abdullah.

Georgiades had authored Synchron's recent Financial Advisers Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) Code of Ethics ready reference book.

Don Trapnell, Synchron director, said the firm had decided not to fill the role vacated by Jones, but to instead elevate both heads of compliance so that they reported directly to the Synchron board.

“We thank Michael for the valuable contribution he made to Synchron during his time with us, he leaves with our very best wishes,” Trapnell said.