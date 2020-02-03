Synchron’s Trapnell ‘steps back’

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Industry stalwart Don Trapnell has stepped back from day to day involvement in the running of the risk-focused dealer group he established, Synchron.

The company announced what it described as a major management reorganisation stating that Trapnell would be stepping back to focus on his responsibilities as an executive director with former CommInsure senior executive, Ian Knight moving up to head day to day operations as general manager, operations.

In other elements of the reorganisation, Synchron head of compliance, Michael Jones, had been promoted to general manger, legal and compliance while Synchron practice development manager, Alison Massey, has been promoted to head of compliance – advice assurance.

Trapnell likened his move to that of fellow director, John Prosser in 2016 and said he had great pleasure in handing over daily operation to Knight.

Knight is a former Victorian policeman wo was most recently acting head of distribution at CommInsure after working at companies such as Financial Wisdom AXA and the Bank of Melbourne where he was head of financial planning.