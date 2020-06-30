Swiss Re appoints new chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Swiss Re Life and Health Australia has appointed Jim Minto, current board member and chair of the audit committee, to replace the retiring Jillian Broadbent as chair of the board.

Melissa Babbage would also re-join the board of directors, join the risk and remuneration committees and become chair of the audit committee.

Prior to being appointed as a director of Swiss Re, Minto spent more than 26 years in managing director roles with the Tower Group (now TAL) and retired as chief executive of TAL in 2015.

He was also currently a director of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and was chair of the Life Insurance in Superannuation Industry Working Group that produced a Code of Practice for insurance in superannuation in December 2015.

Minto was a former director, interim chief executive and chair of the Australian Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), and former chair of the Trustee Corporations Association of New Zealand.

Babbage was currently a non-executive member for several boards, including Q Super and the UNSW US foundation.

She had over 20 years’ experience in investment banking in various roles in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

Both moves would be effective from 1 July, 2020.