Suncorp banking and wealth CEO resigns

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Suncorp’s banking and wealth chief executive, Lee Hatton, will depart the firm after three months in the role.

Hatton said the reason for leaving was that the demands of commuting from her home in Sydney to Brisbane were unsustainable and she reassessed the impact it would have on her family.

“Suncorp is a wonderful company with many opportunities ahead of it. I am thankful to Steve [Johnson] and the leadership team for their support of my decisions,” she said.

Hatton had accepted a role with a Sydney-based financial technology company.

The bank’s executive general manager for deposits and payments, Bruce Rush, would step in as acting CEO for banking and wealth until a permanent appointment was made.

Suncorp Group chief executive, Steve Johnson, said: “Lee is a highly capable executive and I am disappointed to see her depart after a short time with the group. I respect her desire to spend more time closer to home and I wish her well.

“The bank has an experienced and capable executive team and I’m very confident that Bruce will provide strong leadership and direction while we seek a permanent appointment.”