Submissions open for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Nominations and submissions have opened for this year’s Fund Manager of the Year awards.

Now in its 35th year and run with the support of research partner Lonsec, the awards program is the most anticipated event in the funds management industry’s calendar.

The awards will also return to being held in person at The Star in Sydney after the last two ceremonies were held virtually during COVID-19.

Australia’s longest standing, independent, and whole-of-market awards will champion individuals and groups in the funds management industry and who have propelled their industry forward with passion and drive.

Submit an entry or nominate a worthy colleague in an individual category by Wednesday 5 May 2023 for a chance at national recognition.

A panel of highly-respected judges will also recognise leaders, executives, senior professionals, and the rising stars of tomorrow, as well as established fund managers, boutique funds, and new entrants.

This year, Money Management is also asking the funds management industry to enter across five individual award categories.

These include Best BDM of the Year, Marketing Consultant of the Year, Office Administrator of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Young Achiever of the Year (35 years old or under).

The individual awards are open to all eligible professionals and fund managers operating in Australia who are supporting the industry.

To enter the awards, decide which categories you are eligible for, register your account through our secure awards platform, and fill in the details of your submission/s. When you’re happy with your submission, press save and lodge it.

Finalists will be shortlisted through a meticulous judging process, while the winners will be determined through additional judging metrics, which can be found here.

Group award finalists will be selected directly by Lonsec through a range of metrics, which can be found here.

The research house brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the awards program, and will conduct thorough and independent research on funds and investment managers.

Lonsec will provide greater transparency and insight into the investment products and services that will be recognised at the awards.

Commenting on its partnership, Lonsec Research executive director, Lorraine Robinson, said: “We are delighted to partner with Money Management for the Fund Manager of the Year awards.

“We look forward to celebrating the leaders in funds management who have built strong investment cultures and continue to innovate and develop strategies to meet the changing needs of Australian investors.”

Winning an award provides an authoritative endorsement of the outstanding fund and the team behind it.

Winners can distinguish themselves in the marketplace and strengthen their position in financial services by elevating their personal performance.

They can also reap the rewards of media coverage in Money Management and amplify their achievements across their social media channels.

Laura Dew, editor of Money Management, said: “After a brief hiatus in 2022, we are pleased to announce the awards have returned this year and will be bigger and better than ever.

“After two virtual awards ceremonies during COVID, I also look forward to seeing some of the best and brightest of our industry coming together in-person.

“Winning an award at this event is a great recognition of fund managers’ work and success and I would like to encourage everyone in our industry to nominate themselves and their colleagues.”

Click here for tips on how to write an effective submission.

For a step-by-step guide on how to submit your application, click here.

The program will culminate in the black-tie gala awards ceremony on Thursday 22 June 2023, at The Star, Sydney. Click here to buy tickets.

For more information about the awards program, including categories, click here.