Stewart Investors launch EM sustainability fund

Long-only equity specialist Stewart Investors has launched the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Leaders Sustainability fund for Australian investors looking to invest in high-quality, mid to large-cap companies contributing to sustainable development.

The GEM Leaders Sustainability strategy was first launched outside Australia in April 2020 and held $376 million of global assets under management.

Managed by Jack Nelson and David Gait, the fund would focus on delivering long-term capital growth over market cycles and aimed to connect Australian investors to the team’s emerging markets sustainability capabilities.

"Emerging markets offer particular opportunities as well as challenges for investors. Investing in these countries offers the opportunity to find high quality companies that are addressing sustainable development challenges earlier in their lifecycle than in developed economies," Nelson said.

"The political and economic environment of each country can vary significantly, and this has a direct impact on companies, so the context in which each operates needs to be given full consideration.

“Having a strong focus on sustainability is therefore crucial in identifying the best opportunities, which we believe is the most effective way to protect and grow our clients' capital over the long-term."