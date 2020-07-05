SMSFA technical head retires

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Self-managed superannuation (SMSF) representative body the SMSF Association (SMSFA) has announced the retirement of Peter Hogan, head of technical, from 30 September.

Hogan was trained as a lawyer and began his career at the Australian Tax Office, then later held senior roles at Ernst & Young, Mercers, Macquarie Bank, Colonial First State and MLC in the fields of superannuation, investment and tax.

Andrew Hamilton, SMSFA chair, said it was a privilege to have worked with Hogan because of his contribution to the superannuation sector.

“There are few people who can claim to have such a positive impact on the SMSF sector over many years – someone whose advice was keenly sought and counsel widely regarded,” Hamilton said.

“But it wasn’t just his knowledge, experience and commitment that endeared Peter to so many people.

“It was also his professional approach, warm manner, kind word, and genuine interest in everyone who entered his SMSF world, that people will fondly remember Peter for.”

John Maroney, SMSFA chief executive, said Hogan was enthusiastic about superannuation whether it was in an executive role, which he served from 2003-2012; or as chair, which he served from 2004-2007.

“He gave generously of his time and knowledge, especially as it related to the National Conference, helping to ensure it remains the preeminent event for SMSFs,” Maroney said.

Hogan said: “As an inaugural board member, chair for three years, and then serving on the executive for the past four years as head of technical, it’s been a source of great pride and pleasure to me to see our super sector not only grow but flourish, and to know our Association has been an integral part of this.”