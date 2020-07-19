Seamless SMSF appoints BDM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) administration and audit firm Seamless SMSF has appointed Deloitte partner, and Engage Super Audits chief executive and founder, Jo Hurley as business development manager.

Hurley would return to the SMSF industry after previously taking a career break from her role as SMSF assurance and advisory partner for Deloitte in February 2018.

She had almost 25 years of experience in the SMSF sector and was the founder of Engage, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2015.

Mike McHenry, SMSF Seamless chief executive, said Hurley would be culturally in tune with the business.

“She is driven, professional, sets high standards, respectful and has a lot of fun in the way she goes about things,” McHenry said.

“To have a person so well regarded in the SMSF industry join our team is exciting given the ambitious targets we’ve set ourselves.”

Hurley said following the sale of her business, she felt it was important to take time out to consider her next career step.

“I have always had a strong drive to make a positive contribution to the SMSF industry, enjoying the opportunity to work with like-minded people with a similar passion to change our industry for the better,” Hurley said.