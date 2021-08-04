Schroders APAC co-head to depart

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Susan Soh has been appointed sole head of Schroders Asia Pacific (APAC) with effect from November 2021, as co-head Chris Durack has chosen to leave due a change in family health circumstances.

Durack, who was previously chief executive of Schroders Australia, was due to relocate to Asia to continue his APAC leadership responsibilities but would remain with the firm until the end of October to ensure a smooth handover.

Both Soh and Durack were appointed co-heads of the Schroders’ APAC business in April 2020.

“During my decade-long tenure at Schroders, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from great colleagues and clients for which I am hugely grateful,” Durack said.

“Schroders remains extremely well positioned to capture growth opportunities and I wish the business every success for the future.”

Peter Harrison, Schroders group chief executive, said Durack would leave with a track record of success in the roles he held over the last decade.

“As co-head of Asia Pacific, his focus on collaboration and greater inclusion across the leadership teams in the region has helped to ensure cultural and strategic settings for the ongoing success of our business and our clients,” Harrison said.