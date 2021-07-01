Redpoint expands with two appointments

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique global equities manager Redpoint Investment Management has appointed Nick Ying to the newly-created role of portfolio trader, and Tao Chen as quant developer.

Based in Sydney and reporting to chief investment officer, Ganesh Suntharam, the appointment of Ying would bring the investment team to 10.

Ying would be responsible for trade execution, and would assist with portfolio management and research, covering Australian and global equities, foreign exchange and futures markets.

He joined from MLC Asset Management, where he was a senior investment analyst, responsible for monitoring and rebalancing multi-asset portfolios.

Prior to MLC, he was a portfolio management analyst at Dimensional Fund Advisors Australia, where he was involved in company and portfolio analysis, cash flows management, and various research, development and reporting projects.

Chen would report to head of technology, Andrew McGregor, responsible for data capture, processing and maintenance, as well as database development, analytics and data engineering.

He joined from PwC Australia where he was a senior software engineer focused on designing, developing and implementing data-driven ways to automate auditing and accounting processes.

Prior to PwC, he was a software developer at Services Australia, where he was involved in data and document migration projects.

He also took a lead role in a range of IT projects such as robotic development, web application development, virtual assistant development and machine learning capability development.

Max Cappetta, Redpoint chief executive, said: “Nick and Tao both join Redpoint at an important time as we see growth potential due to increased investor interest across a range of our strategies including global listed infrastructure, our enhanced responsible investment solutions plus our retail focused Tax Effective Australian Share Fund and Australian Industrials separately managed account (SMA) strategy.

“Redpoint is also planning further product development in coming months, in response to market demand, and the expanded investment team will assist as the business grows its footprint in the market.”