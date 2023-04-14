Redefined team unveiled to drive financial services media powerhouse

Australia’s foremost provider of financial services news, analysis and market intelligence, Momentum Media (Momentum), has today unveiled the team behind Australia's leading force in financial services industry media.

Momentum recently bolstered its stable of financial services brands, ifa (www.ifa.com.au), InvestorDaily (www.investordaily.com.au) and SMSF Adviser (www.smsfadviser.com), with the acquisition of heavyweight titles Money Management (www.moneymanagement.com.au) and Super Review (www.superreview.com.au) from FE fundinfo in September 2022.

The combined media assets, and associated events – such as the IFA Awards, Super Fund of the Year Awards, Adviser Innovation and Fund Manager of the Year Awards – represent the largest reach, coverage and distribution for these core areas of Australia’s financial services sector.

Headed by Momentum group executives Russell Stephenson, director of financial services, and Phillip Tarrant, managing editor of financial services and real estate, the strengthened roster cements Momentum’s financial services team as a formidable force for Australia’s wealth sector.

The editorial team is led by experienced journalists Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, editor of ifa and InvestorDaily, and Laura Dew, editor of Money Management, Super Review and SMSF Adviser who are regarded as two of the most talented content professionals in financial services.

They are supported by two of Australia’s most talented financial services reporters, senior journalists James Mitchell and Charbel Kadib.

The financial services editorial team is further strengthened by journalists including Keith Ford, Jon Bragg, Rhea Nath, Keeli Cambourne, Jessica Penny, Jasmine Siljic and Alex Vanags plus a core of sub editors and production managers lead by Lyndsey Fall.

Combined, it is a highly capable team of dedicated financial services journalists, covering the breadth of the financial services industry – from super and insto, to funds management, advice and self-managed super.

The commercial team is headed by director of commercial growth – Money Management and Superannuation Jordan Coleman, and director of commercial growth – ifa and InvestorDaily David Stratford – both highly regarded and connected media sales professionals.

According to Russell Stephenson, the editorial team will work to provide in-depth coverage of the latest news and trends in the financial services sector, with a focus on helping readers stay up-to-date on key industry trends and issues, and make informed decisions.

They will work in lockstep with the industry’s best commercial team – who are focused on deep knowledge of their clients, and how best to connect them with Momentum’s financial services audiences.

“Our leading brands are now backed by outstanding financial services capabilities in journalism, analysis and insight, and supported by the best commercial strategists.

They are the best in the business,” said Stephenson.

“With a combination of experience, expertise, and enthusiasm, they will deliver the most comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the industry and customer access. With a commitment to quality journalism and a focus on delivering relevant and valuable content to readers, the editorial team set the standard for industry coverage.”

Stephenson said the team is focused on the ongoing growth of SMSF Adviser, ifa and InvestorDaily while continuing the important work of transitioning Money Management and Super Review into Momentum.

“This integrated portfolio of media assets covers the breadth of Australia’s financial services sector.

“We look forward to expanding our role as a provider of information, content, events, intelligence and insights to support the industry’s growth and diversification with this expanded team now in place,” he said.

“We’ve got a range of soon-to-be announced initiatives that will further support our audiences, but also our commercial partners, Stephenson said.