PwC appoints financial services leader

PwC Australia has appointed Tom Gunson as financial services leader for Australia across its consulting, assurance and financial advisory business.

Gunson would be responsible for understanding the key priorities of the firm’s current and emerging financial services clients in Australia.

He rejoined PwC Australia as a partner in August 2014 after completing a three-year secondment from PwC UK where he had been a partner in the consulting practice for over 14 years.

Gunson would take over from Julie Coates and Coates would take on the role of business markets leader for consulting, global relationship partner and the global platforms leader.

David McKeering, PwC Australia’s consulting leader, said Gunson brought a wealth of knowledge and global connections to this role.

“I am personally looking forward to the brand defining impact he will make in the financial services market,” McKeering said.

“I also want to thank Julie for her leadership of our One PwC Financial Services Industry over the last five years.

“Her dedication and passion has driven the growth and success of the Financial Services Industry and I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role.”