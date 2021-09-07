Praemium positions for growth with internal promotion

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Praemium has added business strategy responsibilities to its chief commercial officer, Mat Walker, as part of its growth strategy following the appointment of ex-Powerwrap chair Anthony Wamsteker as chief executive in August.

Praemium’s head of distribution, Martin Morris, was promoted to the executive team as chief distribution officer, taking full responsibility for sales.

Wamsteker said Praemium was well positioned to deliver continued growth and capitalise on the strong momentum it built after acquiring Powerwrap and investing in sales and operations over the last two years.

“Since Mat joined the business at the end of 2017, he’s played a key role in developing Praemium’s market positioning and re-branding, overall platform and product value proposition and strategic investment in sales,” Wamsteker said.

“During this time, Martin has built and led the Praemium distribution team and has been instrumental in growing the number of advisers using our platform and his thought leadership pieces have raised Praemium’s brand in the market, making these changes a natural evolution for the business.”