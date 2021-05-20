Praemium’s Ohanessian to leave firm

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Praemium has announced its chief executive and board member, Michael Ohanessian, will be leaving the firm after almost a decade in the role effective immediately.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the firm said non-executive director, Anthony Wamsteker, had immediately stepped into the interim CEO role.

Praemium said Wamsteker would be paid a monthly fee of $50,000 for immediately assuming the role of executive director and interim CEO.

The board had also appointed Deloitte Corporate Finance to undertake a strategic review of Praemium’s international business.

The firm’s chair, Barry Lewin, said: “During his tenure, Michael has built a solid and profitable foundation at Praemium. He leaves the business having positioned Praemium for continued strong growth, both in Australia and overseas”.