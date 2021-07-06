Pitcher Partners expands network partnerships

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Pitcher Partners has added seven new partners joining the network’s partnerships across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The new appointments were:

Jarrod Morris – principal, Pitcher Partners Adelaide, PitchLabs;

Andrew Robin – partner, Pitcher Partners Brisbane, audit and assurance;

Andrew Mitchell – partner, Pitcher Partners Melbourne, private business and family advisory;

Debbie Hung – partner, Pitcher Partners Melbourne, private business and family advisory;

Andy Hough – partner, Pitcher Partners Sydney, corporate finance (mergers and acquisitions);

Jyotika Rangel – partner, Pitcher Partners Sydney, private business and family advisory; and

Paul Marino – partner, Pitcher Partners Sydney, tax advisory.

John Brazzale, Pitcher Partners association national chair, said it was important to recognise the value and care that the new partners continuously demonstrated to clients each day.

“Our network’s partnerships are tasked with leading the charge as we continue to advocate for the middle market to strengthen Australia’s engine-room, evolve the way we look after our clients, and ensure our people are supported with their professional goals,” Brazzale said.

“Recognising our new partners drive to making business personal, as they continue to navigate different challenges and seize on newfound opportunities, is important.

“Through the peaks and troughs of COVID-19, consistent client care – has been and is – at the heart of what they do.”