Nuveen expands international housing team

Nuveen Real Estate has made five new hires to its European and Asia Pacific housing teams to target growing investor demand for residential assets, including Ben Taylor as Asia Pacific director.

Based in Sydney, Taylor would build upon the firm’s existing housing strategy in Australia and explore new opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Other appoints included:

Limor Shklaz, who joined as a director from Invesco and would focus on investment and design;

Alisha Chauhan, who joined from Greystar as a director focusing on asset management;

Bill Bateman, who joined Nuveen Real Estate as head of European housing at the end of 2020 to manage and grow the firm’s activity in the living sector across the region; and

Naofumi Une, who joined the existing housing team in Japan as transactions manager.

Shklaz and Chauhan would be based in London and work closely with development and operating partners to help drive value from design and operations respectively.

Bateman was tasked with overseeing the existing portfolio, as well as expanding the firm’s residential footprint by sourcing and implementing new strategies to help drive value for its investors, he would report into Austin Mitchell, head of international housing.

He was previously at Round Hill Capital, a pan-European residential specialist investor/operator, where he spent the last five years as a managing director responsible for housing strategies and strategic initiatives.

Une would build upon Nuveen’s Tokyo Multifamily Partnership under Shu Watanabe who was responsible for Nuveen’s housing strategy in Japan.