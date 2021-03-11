NSW Fire Super appoints IFAA Group as administrator

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The IFAA Group has been appointed as the administrator of NSW Fire Super from 1 May, 2021, and has been reappointed as the fund administrator for infrastructure investment firm Gardior.

The IFAA Group of companies comprised of Independent Fund Administrators and Advisers (IFAA), Superannuation Compliance Services (SCS), and Independent Professional Services (IPS).

NSW Fire Super secretary, Chris Matthews, said IFFA was chosen due to its client focus, technology capabilities, and the demonstrated capacity and experience to provide the fund with all necessary support and services required by the trustee.

IPS would continue to provide Gardior with administration, accounting, and unit registry services, and Gardior chair, Jon Addison said the reappointment was made on three bases.

The reappointment of IPS was made on three bases; the long and responsive relationship that had been established between the two parties, the competitive fee model agreed, and the new technology that IPS will be implementing,” Addison said.

The IFAA Group was recently acquired by Auckland-based administration and consulting firm, MMC, and the group’s managing director, Neil Harvey, said the change in ownership allowed IFAA to offer its technology and personal services to a wider range of super funds and managed investment schemes across the country.