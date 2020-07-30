New investment specialist joins Investors Mutual

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investors Mutual has announced the appointment of Peter McPhee as its new investment specialist for the Loomis Sayles Global Equity Fund, effective immediately.

He would work with Investors Mutual’s local sales team and Loomis Sayles’ portfolio managers and investment specialists in the United States to build the profile and awareness of the Loomis Sayles Global Equity fund with financial planning dealer groups, advice businesses, platforms, and asset consultants and research houses.

McPhee, who has over 30 years’ experience in funds management and retail distribution and key account relationship management including head of financial institutions/investment specialist with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, would be reporting to Investors Mutual head of retail Wayne McGauley.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Peter’s calibre on board. His deep and extensive experience and understanding of the needs of financial advisers and other participants in the industry will enable him to play a key role in helping them better appreciate the value that Loomis Sayles’ time-tested global equities capability can provide for advisers and their clients,” McGauley said.

The Loomis Sayles Global Equity fund was launched in Australia on 1 November 2018 in a partnership between global active manager Loomis, Sayles & Company LP and Investors Mutual, both affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers. The Australian fund was based on an existing US-domiciled strategy with a track record going back to 2004.

It aimed to provide investors with a style-agnostic, bottom-up approach to global equity investing, seeking high-quality businesses which were able to grow over time.

According to FE Analytics, within the Australian Core Strategies universe, the Loomis Sayles’ Global Equity fund returned 9.6% over one year to 30 June, versus returns by the global equities sector of 1.5%.

Performance of Loomis Sayles Global Equity versus global equity sector over one year to 30 June