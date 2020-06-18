New CEO for AMP Capital

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Capital has a new chief executive – Boe Pahari.

AMP announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today that Pahari, who is currently the company’s global head of infrastructure equity and director of North West region encompassing the UK, Europe and the Americas, would be succeeding Adam Tindall.

It said Tindall would be retiring from AMP after almost five years leading AMP Capital.

The announcement said Pahari had joined AMP Capital in 2010 and had led the development and global expansion of the infrastructure equity business.