Netwealth launches remote education program for kids

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

With more students learning remotely due to COVID-19, Netwealth and financial literacy platform Banqer have launched a free education activities program for Australian kids.

The free program explored budgeting, financial risk and managing debt with a series of at-home resources and was aimed for kids aged nine to 12.

Matt Heine, Netwealth managing director, said the program was important and needed in the current environment.

“We wanted to make sure that the financial literacy lessons and activities that are currently available for schools are easier than ever for families across Australia to access whilst at home,” Heine said.

“Together, we’re preparing young Australians for their financial futures, especially during this challenging time.”

Banqer was a financial education platform for primary schools that taught kids via their own mock online bank account which they can transact with one another and their teachers.

It taught them concepts about saving, interest, tax, superannuation, real estate, insurance, debt and credit scores.

The in-class program had reached 7,000 students in 252 classrooms in 151 schools.