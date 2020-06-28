NAB adds to executive leadership team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

By Chris Dastoor

The National Australia Bank (NAB) has appointed Andrew Irvine as group executive business and private banking, as part of the NAB executive leadership team.

Irvine had almost 25 years’ experience in financial services and joined NAB from the Bank of Montreal where he led the Canadian business banking division.

Ross McEwan, NAB chief executive, said Irvine was an experienced banker and leader who would play a crucial role focussed on NAB’s strategic plans.

“We have an ambition to grow our market-leading business bank by helping our customers grow,” McEwan said.

“Andrew’s deep understanding of customers developed over a career in banking and his leadership is using data, insights and technology to meet their needs will be important to achieving this ambition.”

Irvine said at its core, the business and private banking area was all about supporting its customers and the broader economy.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at NAB to grow these foundations as we help our customers through the impacts of COVID-19 and out the other side,” Irvine said.

He would be based in Melbourne, starting from 1 September, subject to regulatory approvals.