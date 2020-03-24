MyState CEO to stay on after resigning

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MyState’s chief executive, Melos Sulicich, has decided to stay with the firm after resigning at the beginning of the year to maintain continuity in the leadership team during the current uncertain times.

Sulicich will remain at MyState for at least 18 months and had been due to leave the company at the end of June, 2020.

Sulicich had resigned after six years at the helm in Tasmania to move back home to Sydney to be with his family.

MyState chair, Miles Hampton, said the board had come to the view that given the uncertainty of the present time, it was important to maintain continuity in the leadership team and had approached Sulicich to request he delay his plans to return to Sydney.

“Melos knows our business very well and his ongoing leadership will ensure we get through this challenging period as a strong bank, focused on our customers and our communities,” Hampton said.