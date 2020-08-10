MLC Wealth appoints CRO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

NAB’s wealth management arm, MLC Wealth has appointed David Clarke as chief risk officer (CRO), joining from the Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) where he was CRO for the past seven years.

Clarke joined QIC in 2007 after four years with Macquarie Bank’s financial services group, and had also worked with Linklaters in London and Toyko, as well as Clatyon Utz in Sydney.

Geoff Lloyd, MLC Wealth chief executive, said Clarke would join a newly-formed and highly experienced MLC executive leadership team.

“While risk management is everyone’s business at MLC, we need strong and experienced leadership to ensure our enterprise risk management framework and culture is robust, fit for purpose, and enables us to meet the expectations held by all stakeholders including clients, regulators and our people,” Lloyd said.

“David has a reputation for developing great teams and industry leading approaches to how risks are managed, encompassing all aspects of operational, strategic, emerging and external risk factors.”

His appointment would commence in October.