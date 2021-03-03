MLC AM appoints multi-asset PM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MLC Asset Management has appointed Anthony Golowenko as portfolio manager in the multi-asset capital markets research team.

Golowenko had over 21 years’ experience and was most recently at Clime Investment Management.

At Clime, he had overall responsibility for the investment team, strategies and performance outcomes.

Prior to this, he was at State Street Global Advisors where he held the roles of senior portfolio strategist – Asia Pacific, head of active Australian equities and senior portfolio manager.

Jonathan Armitage, MLC chief investment officer said: “We are pleased to welcome Anthony to MLC. He brings significant investment experience specifically in the areas of domestic and international equities and objective based strategy development and further strengthens this industry-leading team”.